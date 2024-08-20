Johnson Matthey Executes Share Buyback Program

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.

Johnson Matthey Plc has announced the purchase of 168,296 of its own shares as part of an ongoing buyback program, with prices ranging from 1,583.00p to 1,602.00p per share, and an average of 1,593.73p per share. The buyback, executed through Citigroup Global Markets Limited, is set to reduce the company’s share count as the acquired shares will be cancelled. The detailed transaction data is available and the company maintains its listing on the London Stock Exchange.

For further insights into GB:JMAT stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.