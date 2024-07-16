Johnson Matthey Executes Share Buyback

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.

Johnson Matthey Plc has reported the repurchase of 89,309 of its ordinary shares under its share buyback program, at prices ranging from 1,675.00p to 1,696.00p per share, with the intention of canceling them. The buyback, executed through Citigroup Global Markets Limited on the London Stock Exchange, reflects the company’s ongoing effort to return value to shareholders.

