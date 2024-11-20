Johnson Matthey Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.

Johnson Matthey Plc has repurchased 131,140 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of a buyback program, aiming to enhance shareholder value. The shares were bought at an average price of 1,499.32 pence per share, with plans to cancel the purchased shares. This strategic move is expected to positively influence the company’s stock by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

