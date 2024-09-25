Johnson Matthey Continues Share Buyback

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.

Johnson Matthey PLC has actively engaged in its share buyback program, purchasing 100,000 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 1,485.00p to 1,509.00p per share, with an average cost of 1,496.58p. These shares, bought from Citigroup Global Markets Limited on the London Stock Exchange, are set to be canceled as part of the company’s strategy to reduce its outstanding share count.

