Johnson Matthey Completes Share Buyback Stage

Johnson Matthey Plc has recently completed the purchase of 35,265 of its own ordinary shares as a part of its share buyback program, which was initiated in early July 2024. The shares were bought through Citigroup Global Markets Limited with prices ranging from 1,590.00p to 1,600.00p, resulting in an average purchase price of 1,598.07p per share. The company has announced that these shares will be subsequently cancelled, indicating a reduction in the overall share count.

