Johnson Matthey Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.

Johnson Matthey has repurchased 150,200 of its own shares at an average price of 1,496.54 pence per share as part of its ongoing buyback program. The shares, acquired through Citigroup Global Markets Limited, will be cancelled, potentially boosting the value of remaining shares. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

