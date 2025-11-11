Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. Evaluates Open Offer from Robert Bosch GmbH

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest announcement is out from Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. ( (IN:JCHAC) ).
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. has announced a recommendation from its Committee of Independent Directors regarding an open offer made by Robert Bosch GmbH. The offer involves acquiring a significant portion of the company’s equity share capital. The committee advises shareholders to independently evaluate the offer’s fairness and reasonableness before making a decision.
More about Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd.
Average Trading Volume: 1,212
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: 47.53B INR
