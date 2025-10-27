JL MAG Rare-Earth Declares Interim Cash Dividend for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6680) ) just unveiled an update.

JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. has announced an interim cash dividend of RMB 1.8 per 10 shares for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.095343, with a payment date set for December 23, 2025. The announcement includes details on withholding tax rates applicable to non-resident shareholders, emphasizing the company’s compliance with international tax treaties. This move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing value to its shareholders and may enhance its attractiveness to international investors.

JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. operates in the rare earth industry, focusing on the production and distribution of rare earth materials. The company is known for its involvement in the manufacturing of rare earth magnets, which are critical components in various high-tech and green energy applications.

