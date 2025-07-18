JL MAG Rare-Earth Co. Announces 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6680) ) has shared an announcement.

JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. has announced the convening of its first extraordinary general meeting of 2025, scheduled for August 6, 2025. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including amendments to the company’s administrative rules and the formulation of remuneration rules for directors and senior management. These resolutions are aimed at enhancing the company’s governance framework and operational efficiency, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder engagement.

More about JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. Class H

JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. is a company based in the People’s Republic of China, specializing in the production and supply of rare earth materials. The company operates within the rare earth industry, focusing on the development and administration of related-party transactions, external guarantees, investments, and management of raised funds.

Average Trading Volume: 12,695,291

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$37.19B

Find detailed analytics on 6680 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

