Jinxin Technology Launches $2 Million Share Repurchase Program

Jinxin Technology Holding Company ADR ( (NAMI) ) has issued an update.

On October 22, 2025, Jinxin Technology Holding Company announced a US$2 million share repurchase program authorized by its board of directors. This initiative reflects the company’s confidence in its strategic direction and commitment to delivering sustainable shareholder value. The repurchase program, which will be funded from existing cash reserves, allows Jinxin to buy back shares on the open market or through private transactions, depending on market conditions. This move is seen as a testament to Jinxin’s strong financial position and its focus on enhancing shareholder value while continuing to invest in AI-led education and digital content technologies.

Jinxin Technology Holding Company is an innovative digital content service provider based in China. The company leverages advanced AI, AR, VR, and digital human technologies to offer high-quality digital content services through its platform and distribution channels of strong partners, focusing on sustainable long-term growth.

