Jinxin Fertility Group Delays Circular Dispatch for 2025 Share Scheme

Jinxin Fertility Group Ltd. ( (HK:1951) ) has shared an update.

Jinxin Fertility Group Ltd. announced a further delay in the dispatch of a circular related to the 2025 Share Scheme and conditional grant of options and restricted shares to its directors and senior management. The delay is due to the need for additional time to prepare and finalize the necessary information, with the new dispatch date expected on or before November 25, 2025. This postponement may impact the company’s operational timeline and stakeholder expectations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1951) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jinxin Fertility Group Ltd. stock, see the HK:1951 Stock Forecast page.

More about Jinxin Fertility Group Ltd.

Jinxin Fertility Group Ltd. is a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands, operating in the fertility industry. It focuses on providing fertility-related services and products, with a market focus on fertility treatments and reproductive health.

Average Trading Volume: 47,035,268

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$6.48B

