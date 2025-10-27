Jintai Energy Announces Change in Company Secretary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Jintai Energy Holdings Limited ( (HK:2728) ).

Jintai Energy Holdings Limited has announced a change in its company secretary and authorised representative roles. Effective 27 October 2025, Mr. Yip Sing has resigned from these positions, and Mr. Chan Chun Hin has been appointed as his successor. Mr. Chan brings extensive experience in corporate governance, compliance, auditing, accounting, and corporate finance, which is expected to support the company’s operations and compliance with regulatory requirements. The board expressed gratitude to Mr. Yip for his contributions and welcomed Mr. Chan to his new role.

More about Jintai Energy Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 10,244,317

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$129.2M

For a thorough assessment of 2728 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue