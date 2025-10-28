Jintai Energy Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Jintai Energy Holdings Limited ( (HK:2728) ) is now available.

Jintai Energy Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting the roles and functions of each member. The board includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with specific members assigned to the audit, nomination, and remuneration committees. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure, which could impact the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

Jintai Energy Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the energy sector. It focuses on providing energy-related products and services, with a market presence indicated by its stock code 2728.

Average Trading Volume: 10,270,285

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$129.2M

