Jintai Energy Announces Board Changes

Jintai Energy Holdings Limited ( (HK:2728) ) has provided an update.

Jintai Energy Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Jiang Hao as an independent non-executive director and member of several committees, effective October 28, 2025, due to his other business commitments. The company has appointed Ms. Bai Jie as the new member of the Audit Committee, replacing Mr. Jiang, and expressed appreciation for Mr. Jiang’s contributions while welcoming Ms. Bai to her new role.

Average Trading Volume: 10,270,285

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$129.2M

