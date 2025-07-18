Jinke Smart Services Updates on Potential Cash Offer Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jinke Smart Services Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9666) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Jinke Smart Services Group Co., Ltd. and Broad Gongga Investment Pte. Ltd. have announced a monthly update regarding a potential unconditional mandatory cash offer by China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited to acquire all offer shares in the company. The progress of the offer is contingent upon the completion of the Auction Shares Transfer, which is currently in process following a court order. The despatch of the Composite Document has been delayed, with a new deadline set for either seven days post-completion of the Auction Shares Transfer or by September 7, 2025. Stakeholders are advised to exercise caution as the offer is dependent on the successful completion of the Auction Shares Transfer.

Jinke Smart Services Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the smart services industry. The company focuses on providing intelligent solutions and services, catering to various market needs in China.

