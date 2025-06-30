Jinhui Shipping Enhances Liquidity with Sale and Leaseback Deals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jinhui Shipping & Transportation ( (JNSTF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Jinhui Shipping & Transportation Limited announced that its subsidiaries have entered into sale and leaseback arrangements for two vessels, with a total consideration of approximately US$28.3 million. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s liquidity and operational flexibility, potentially strengthening its market position in the shipping industry.

More about Jinhui Shipping & Transportation

Jinhui Shipping & Transportation Limited operates in the shipping industry, focusing on maritime transportation services. The company is involved in the leasing and sale of vessels, catering to global shipping needs.

YTD Price Performance: -3.67%

Average Trading Volume: 45,585

Current Market Cap: NOK598.7M

