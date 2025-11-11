Jinhui Holdings to Expand Fleet with New Bulk Carrier Acquisitions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Jinhui Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:0137) ) has issued an update.

Jinhui Holdings Company Limited has announced a general meeting scheduled for November 27, 2025, to approve the acquisition of three bulk carriers, each with a deadweight of 64,500 metric tonnes, from Jiangmen Nanyang Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. These acquisitions are expected to enhance the company’s operational capacity and strengthen its position in the shipping industry, potentially impacting stakeholders by increasing the company’s shipping capabilities and market competitiveness.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0137) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jinhui Holdings Co. Ltd. stock, see the HK:0137 Stock Forecast page.

More about Jinhui Holdings Co. Ltd.

Jinhui Holdings Company Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating within the shipping industry. It focuses on the acquisition and management of bulk carriers, which are essential for transporting large quantities of goods across international waters.

Average Trading Volume: 25,357

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$344.7M

For detailed information about 0137 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

