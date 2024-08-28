Jinhui Holdings Releases Mid-Year Financial Report

Jinhui Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:0137) has released an update.

Jinhui Holdings Company Limited has released its second quarter and half-yearly report for the period ending 30 June 2024, detailing the unaudited consolidated results of its subsidiary, Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited. The report, adhering to international and Hong Kong financial reporting standards, was released through the Oslo Stock Exchange and advises shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

