Jingrui Holdings Reports Strong October 2024 Sales

Jingrui Holdings Limited reported approximately RMB250 million in contracted sales for October 2024, with an average selling price of RMB18,182 per square meter. Over the first ten months of the year, the company achieved total contracted sales of about RMB1,716 million, highlighting a robust performance in the real estate sector. Investors are advised to consider these preliminary statistics with caution, as they may differ from future audited figures.

