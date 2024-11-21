Jindalee Lithium Limited Lists New Shares on ASX

Jindalee Resources Limited (AU:JLL) has released an update.

Jindalee Lithium Limited has announced the issuance of 2,226,148 fully paid ordinary shares, now quoted on the ASX under the code JLL, marking a significant move for investors tracking lithium assets. The issuance results from the conversion of options or other convertible securities, potentially signaling growth and investor interest in the company’s prospects.

