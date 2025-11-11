Jindalee Lithium Limited Announces Upcoming General Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Jindalee Resources Limited ( (AU:JLL) ) has shared an update.

Jindalee Lithium Limited has announced a General Meeting scheduled for December 10, 2025, in Perth, Australia. The company is encouraging shareholders to vote by proxy, with instructions available online and through various other methods. This meeting is a significant event for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity to discuss the company’s future strategies and operations.

More about Jindalee Resources Limited

Jindalee Lithium Limited operates in the lithium industry, focusing on the exploration and development of lithium resources. The company is positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for lithium, which is crucial for battery production and the renewable energy sector.

Average Trading Volume: 290,080

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$47.76M

