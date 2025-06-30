Jindalee Lithium Appoints New Director with Significant Stake

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Jindalee Resources Limited ( (AU:JLL) ).

Jindalee Lithium Limited has announced the appointment of Ian Alan Rodger as a director, effective from July 1, 2025. Mr. Rodger holds significant indirect interests in the company through I & P Rodger Pty Ltd, including 150,000 fully paid ordinary shares and various options. This appointment and Mr. Rodger’s interests could influence the company’s strategic direction and shareholder value, given his substantial stake and potential influence in decision-making processes.

Average Trading Volume: 175,558

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$29.23M

