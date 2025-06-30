Jindalee Lithium Appoints Ian Rodger as Managing Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Jindalee Resources Limited ( (AU:JLL) ).

Jindalee Lithium Limited has announced the appointment of Ian Rodger as Managing Director, effective July 2025. Rodger, who has served as CEO since January 2024, has been instrumental in advancing the McDermitt Lithium Project, including completing a Pre-Feasibility Study and securing a FAST-41 Transparency Project designation. His leadership is expected to further enhance shareholder value and drive the next phase of the company’s development.

Jindalee Lithium Limited is a pure-play US lithium company focused on developing the McDermitt Lithium Project, which is one of the largest lithium deposits in North America.

