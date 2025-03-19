Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Reports 2024 Financial Results with Increased Profits

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. ( (HK:3320) ) has shared an update.
Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024. The company experienced a slight increase in total assets by 1.66% but faced a decrease in revenue by 2.59%. However, it achieved a notable increase in net profit attributable to shareholders by 9.67%. The board proposed a cash dividend distribution, pending shareholder approval, reflecting a positive outlook despite challenges in revenue growth.
More about China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.
China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. is a major player in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The company holds a significant equity interest in Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and operates through its subsidiary, China Resources Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.
YTD Price Performance: -5.88%
Average Trading Volume: 2,135
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: €4.2B
