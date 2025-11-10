Jiangxi Rimag Group Announces Significant Share Repurchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2522) ) has shared an update.

Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. has announced the repurchase of 1,775,000 H Shares in the market over the past six months, amounting to approximately HK$29,176,640. The repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares and are intended for use in employee incentives, sale, or transfer. The company believes this move will enhance share value and benefit shareholders, while maintaining sufficient public float as per listing requirements. The board remains optimistic about the company’s future development prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2522) stock is a Hold with a HK$16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2522 Stock Forecast page.

More about Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China that focuses on providing diversified imaging services and value across the entire medical imaging industry chain.

Average Trading Volume: 17,163,275

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$6.33B

For an in-depth examination of 2522 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue