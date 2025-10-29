Jiangxi Rimag Boosts Investment in Medical Imaging AI

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2522) ) has provided an update.

Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. has announced a capital increase in Shanghai Medical Image Insights Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., investing approximately RMB100 million to enhance its shareholding. This strategic investment aligns with Jiangxi Rimag’s long-term plan to deepen its presence in the medical imaging field, leveraging AI technology to improve service quality and competitiveness. The move is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the rapidly growing imaging AI market, improve diagnostic capabilities, and consolidate its leadership in China’s medical imaging AI sector.

More about Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. operates in the medical imaging industry, focusing on imaging services and solutions. The company is involved in the development and integration of AI technology within medical imaging, aiming to enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 19,559,508

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$6.13B

