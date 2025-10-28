Jiangxi Copper Announces Board and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jiangxi Copper Company ( (HK:0358) ) has shared an update.

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its four key committees: Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Environmental, Social and Governance Development. This announcement highlights the company’s commitment to structured governance and strategic oversight, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

More about Jiangxi Copper Company

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited operates in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of copper and related products. The company is a significant player in the market, with a focus on sustainable practices and governance.

