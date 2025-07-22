Jiangsu Lopal Tech Proposes Name Change and Structural Amendments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2465) ) has shared an announcement.

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co., Ltd. has announced a proposal to change its name to Jiangsu Lopal Tech Group Co., Ltd., reflecting its expanded corporate structure and strategic growth. The company also plans to amend its articles of association to abolish the supervisory committee, with these changes subject to shareholder approval at the 2025 extraordinary general meeting. The name change is intended to enhance the company’s corporate image and support its future business development, without affecting shareholder rights or daily operations.

More about Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. Class H

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co., Ltd. is a company based in the People’s Republic of China, established in 2003. It operates in the technology sector and has expanded its product portfolio, scale, and market presence over the years. The company is involved in strategic growth and development, aiming to align its corporate structure with its expanded operations.

Average Trading Volume: 23,640,819

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$8.85B

For an in-depth examination of 2465 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue