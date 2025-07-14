Jiangsu Lopal Tech Projects Significant Losses Amid Industry Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2465) ) is now available.

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co., Ltd. has announced an estimated net loss for the first half of 2025, ranging from RMB 79.4302 million to RMB 98.3003 million, with a further negative adjustment after deducting non-recurring items. The company attributes this financial downturn to the prolonged bottoming phase of the lithium battery industry, significant price adjustments, and inventory write-downs, despite efforts to mitigate losses through strategic initiatives.

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co., Ltd. operates in the new energy lithium battery industry, focusing on lithium iron phosphate products. The company is engaged in implementing a differentiated product strategy and exploring overseas opportunities while striving for cost reduction and efficiency improvements.

