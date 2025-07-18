Jiangsu Lopal Tech Approves Key Resolutions at 2025 EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2465) ).

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co., Ltd. held its 2025 third extraordinary general meeting on July 18, 2025, where all proposed resolutions were passed. Key resolutions included the approval of a Capital Increase Agreement and the addition of foreign exchange hedging business, indicating a strategic move to enhance financial operations and mitigate currency risks.

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the technology sector. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing innovative technological solutions.

