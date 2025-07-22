Jiangsu Lopal Tech Announces Major Governance Overhaul at 2025 EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2465) ) has shared an announcement.

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co., Ltd. has announced its 2025 fourth extraordinary general meeting to be held on August 8, 2025. The meeting will address several significant resolutions, including a proposed change of the company’s name, amendments to the Articles of Association, and the abolition of the Supervisory Committee. Additionally, the company plans to implement comprehensive amendments to its corporate governance policies, covering areas such as shareholder meetings, board meetings, independent directors, and various administrative measures. These changes aim to enhance the company’s governance structure and operational efficiency, potentially impacting its industry positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. Class H

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the technology sector. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing innovative solutions and services, although specific products or market focus are not detailed in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 23,640,819

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$8.85B

