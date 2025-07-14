Jiangsu Lopal Tech Announces Impairment Provision Impacting 2025 Profits

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2465) ).

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co., Ltd. has announced a proposed impairment provision for the first half of 2025, which is expected to reduce the net profit attributable to shareholders by RMB45.0470 million to RMB53.1386 million. This provision is primarily due to credit impairment losses on accounts receivable and inventory impairment losses caused by changes in raw material market prices. The final impact on the company’s profit will be detailed in the 2025 interim report, and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution in investment decisions.

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on the technology sector. The company is involved in the production of automotive chemicals and new energy technology, with a market focus on the development and manufacturing of innovative products in these industries.

Average Trading Volume: 23,671,152

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.12B

