Jiangsu Horizon Chain Supermarket Approves Key Resolutions at AGM

Jiangsu Horizon Chain Supermarket Company Limited Class H ( (HK:2625) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Jiangsu Horizon Chain Supermarket Company Limited held its rescheduled annual general meeting on June 10, 2025, where all proposed resolutions were unanimously approved by shareholders. The resolutions included the approval of the 2024 financial reports, profit distribution, and the re-appointment of KPMG as the company’s auditor. Additionally, special resolutions to grant the board mandates to issue and repurchase shares were also passed, indicating strong shareholder support and potentially impacting the company’s future financial strategies.

Jiangsu Horizon Chain Supermarket Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the retail industry. It focuses on the operation of supermarkets, providing a wide range of consumer goods to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,698,818

