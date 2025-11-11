Jiangsu Horizon Chain Supermarket Announces New H Share Placement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Jiangsu Horizon Chain Supermarket Company Limited Class H ( (HK:2625) ) just unveiled an update.

Jiangsu Horizon Chain Supermarket Company Limited announced a new share placement agreement with a Placing Agent to issue up to 21,424,691 new H Shares, representing 10% of its current issued share capital. This strategic move aims to raise capital and potentially strengthen the company’s market position, although the completion of the placement is contingent upon certain conditions and may not proceed as planned.

More about Jiangsu Horizon Chain Supermarket Company Limited Class H

Jiangsu Horizon Chain Supermarket Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the retail industry, focusing on the management and operation of supermarket chains.

Average Trading Volume: 1,038,758

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$732.7M

