Jiangsu Expressway Restructures Governance Framework

Jiangsu Expressway Co ( (HK:0177) ) has provided an update.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited has announced the abolition of its supervisory committee, with its functions being transferred to the audit committee of the board of directors. This move is part of a broader effort to enhance corporate governance and compliance with new legal frameworks in China. The changes will take effect following approval at the company’s general meeting, marking a significant shift in the company’s oversight structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0177) stock is a Buy with a HK$11.00 price target.

More about Jiangsu Expressway Co

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited is a joint-stock limited company established in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the infrastructure sector, primarily focusing on the development, operation, and management of expressways and related services.

Average Trading Volume: 6,241,123

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$68.78B



