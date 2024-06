Jiangsu Expressway Co (HK:0177) has released an update.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited recently held the first meeting of its eleventh Board session, where Mr. Chen Yunjiang was elected as the chairman with unanimous approval. The meeting also saw the successful election of members to the Strategic and Audit Committees, with all resolutions passing without any dissent or abstention votes.

