JGC Holdings Revises Earnings Forecast Upward for FY 2025

The latest announcement is out from JGC ( (JP:1963) ).

JGC Holdings Corporation has revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026, reflecting significant improvements in net sales, operating profit, ordinary income, and profit attributable to owners of the parent. This revision is attributed to increased revenue from additional agreements in overseas EPC projects and improved profitability from steady execution of multiple projects. The company also adjusted its exchange rate assumptions, contributing to the optimistic forecast. The annual dividend forecast remains unchanged, maintaining a payout ratio of 30% with a minimum annual dividend of 40 yen per share.

More about JGC

JGC Holdings Corporation operates in the engineering industry, focusing on delivering engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. The company is involved in both domestic and international projects, with a strong emphasis on executing agreements for overseas EPC projects.

Average Trading Volume: 1,276,423

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen401.6B

