JGC Holdings Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q2 2026

JGC ( (JP:1963) ) just unveiled an update.

JGC Holdings Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ending March 31, 2026. The company experienced a decline in net sales by 6.3% compared to the previous year, while operating profit increased by 26.9%. Despite the decrease in net sales, the company managed to improve its operating profit, indicating operational efficiency. The equity ratio also improved, suggesting a stronger financial position. However, the profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 8.7%, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability amidst declining sales.

More about JGC

JGC Holdings Corporation operates in the engineering and construction industry, primarily focusing on providing engineering, procurement, and construction services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its expertise in large-scale projects, particularly in the energy sector.

Average Trading Volume: 1,276,423

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen401.6B

