JGC HOLDINGS Issues New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

JGC ( (JP:1963) ) has provided an announcement.

JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION has announced the issuance of 130,670 new common shares as restricted stock compensation. This move is part of a system designed to align the interests of directors and executive officers with shareholders by sharing the benefits and risks of stock price fluctuations. The initiative aims to incentivize an increase in stock price and enhance corporate value over the medium to long term. The allocation is set for the fiscal year 2025 and involves a total monetary compensation claim of 163,076,160 yen, with a restricted period of 30 years.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1963) stock is a Hold with a Yen1200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on JGC stock, see the JP:1963 Stock Forecast page.

More about JGC

YTD Price Performance: -2.04%

Average Trading Volume: 941,277

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen315.6B

For an in-depth examination of 1963 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

