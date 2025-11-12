JGC Corp Reports Mixed Q2 Financial Results

JGC Corp ( (JGCCF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information JGC Corp presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

JGC Corp is a prominent player in the engineering and construction sector, known for its expertise in energy and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company recently released its earnings report for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, highlighting a mixed financial performance with notable achievements and challenges.

In the latest earnings report, JGC Corp recorded net sales of 381,254 million yen, representing a 6.3% decline compared to the same period last year. Despite the drop in sales, the company achieved an operating profit of 15,765 million yen, marking a significant 26.9% increase. Ordinary profit also rose by 9.2% to 21,145 million yen, although profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 8.7% to 11,661 million yen.

Key financial metrics indicate a robust operating performance, with comprehensive income surging by 78.3% to 29,764 million yen. The equity ratio improved to 51.9%, reflecting a stronger financial position. However, the company faced challenges in net sales and profit margins, which were impacted by external factors such as foreign exchange fluctuations and changes in contract amounts.

Looking ahead, JGC Corp maintains its full-year forecast, anticipating net sales of 770,000 million yen and a substantial increase in ordinary profit by 235.7% to 38,000 million yen. The company remains focused on strategic initiatives to enhance its market position and drive sustainable growth in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue