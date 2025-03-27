JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

JF Wealth Holdings Ltd ( (HK:9636) ) has issued an update.

JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd reported a significant financial performance for the year ending December 31, 2024, with gross billings increasing by 49.3% to RMB3,505.9 million and total revenue rising by 17.3% to RMB2,306.0 million. The company’s profit attributable to shareholders grew by 42.8% to RMB272.4 million, and operating cash flow saw a substantial increase of 266.6% to RMB1,627.8 million. The board has recommended a final dividend of HKD148.0 million, subject to shareholder approval, reflecting the company’s strong financial position and positive outlook for future revenue recognition.

JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment solutions and related services. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and primarily deals in products that generate revenue over subscription periods.

