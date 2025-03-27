JF SmartInvest Holdings Announces Final Dividend for 2024

JF Wealth Holdings Ltd ( (HK:9636) ) has shared an announcement.

JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd has announced a final ordinary cash dividend of HKD 0.33 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. The payment date for this dividend is set for July 10, 2025, with further details regarding shareholder approval and record dates to be announced. This announcement reflects the company’s financial performance and commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

More about JF Wealth Holdings Ltd

YTD Price Performance: 48.79%

Average Trading Volume: 4,029,583

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

