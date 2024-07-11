Jet2 PLC Reports Record Growth and Profitability

Jet2 PLC (GB:JET2) has released an update.

Jet2 PLC has reported significant growth with a 24% increase in revenue and a 43% rise in profit before taxation for the year ending 31 March 2024. The company saw record passenger numbers, with a notable 15% increase in higher-margin package holiday customers, contributing to a robust financial performance despite a challenging economic environment. In response to their successful year, Jet2 PLC will pay a 34% higher final dividend and continue investing in expansion, including a new airport base and increased Airbus fleet.

