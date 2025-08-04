Jet2 PLC Advances Share Buyback Program with New Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Jet2 PLC ( (GB:JET2) ) has shared an announcement.

Jet2 PLC announced the purchase of 90,816 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with the intention to cancel these shares. This move is part of the second tranche of the buyback initiative, reflecting the company’s strategy to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:JET2) stock is a Buy with a £1850.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jet2 PLC stock, see the GB:JET2 Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:JET2 Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:JET2 is a Outperform.

Jet2 PLC demonstrates strong financial performance, supported by robust revenue and profitability growth, effective equity leverage, and strategic financial maneuvers like share buybacks. These strengths are somewhat offset by high liabilities and potential overbought technical indicators. The stock is undervalued, presenting an opportunity for investors, although caution is advised due to mixed technical signals.

More about Jet2 PLC

Jet2 PLC is a leisure travel group that primarily operates in the travel and tourism industry, offering holiday packages and flights to various destinations.

YTD Price Performance: 1.74%

Average Trading Volume: 801,343

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.25B

