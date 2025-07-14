Jet2 Initiates Share Buyback with 80,000 Share Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Jet2 PLC ( (GB:JET2) ).

Jet2 plc announced the purchase of 80,000 ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program initiated in April 2025. This move, approved by shareholders in September 2024, aims to cancel these shares, potentially impacting the company’s share value and market position by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:JET2) stock is a Buy with a £1700.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jet2 PLC stock, see the GB:JET2 Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:JET2 Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:JET2 is a Outperform.

Jet2 PLC demonstrates strong financial performance, supported by robust revenue and profitability growth, effective equity leverage, and strategic financial maneuvers like share buybacks. These strengths are somewhat offset by high liabilities and potential overbought technical indicators. The stock is undervalued, presenting an opportunity for investors, although caution is advised due to mixed technical signals.

More about Jet2 PLC

Jet2 plc is a Leisure Travel Group that includes Jet2holidays, the UK’s leading provider of ATOL protected package holidays to destinations in the Mediterranean, Canary Islands, and European leisure cities. It also operates Jet2.com, the UK’s third largest airline by passenger numbers, focusing on scheduled holiday flights. Jet2 operates from 13 UK airport bases.

YTD Price Performance: 6.36%

Average Trading Volume: 785,184

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.47B

