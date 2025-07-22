Jet2 Initiates Share Buyback Program with 142,000 Share Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jet2 PLC ( (GB:JET2) ) just unveiled an update.

Jet2 plc has announced the purchase of 142,000 ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program, with plans to cancel these shares. This move, executed with Canaccord Genuity Limited, is part of a strategy to manage the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. Following the cancellation, Jet2 will have 208,127,045 shares in issue, which may impact shareholder calculations under FCA rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:JET2) stock is a Buy with a £1850.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jet2 PLC stock, see the GB:JET2 Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:JET2 Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:JET2 is a Outperform.

Jet2 PLC demonstrates strong financial performance, supported by robust revenue and profitability growth, effective equity leverage, and strategic financial maneuvers like share buybacks. These strengths are somewhat offset by high liabilities and potential overbought technical indicators. The stock is undervalued, presenting an opportunity for investors, although caution is advised due to mixed technical signals.

More about Jet2 PLC

Jet2 plc is a Leisure Travel Group that includes Jet2holidays, the UK’s leading provider of ATOL protected package holidays to destinations across the Mediterranean, Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline by passenger numbers, specializing in scheduled holiday flights. The company operates from 13 UK airport bases and offers both package holidays and flight-only options.

Average Trading Volume: 834,933

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.37B

