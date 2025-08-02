Jerónimo Martins Reports Strong H1 2025 Performance

Jeronimo Martins, Sgps ( (JRONY) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Jeronimo Martins, Sgps presented to its investors.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. is a multinational company based in Portugal, primarily operating in the food retail and distribution sector with a significant presence in Poland, Portugal, and Colombia.

In the first half of 2025, Jerónimo Martins reported a 6.7% increase in sales, reaching €17.4 billion, with a notable 10.3% rise in EBITDA to €1.1 billion. The company achieved a net profit of €269 million, despite a negative cash flow of €157 million due to substantial investments and dividend payments.

Key financial highlights include the opening of 196 new stores and the remodeling of 71 locations, demonstrating a robust expansion strategy. Biedronka, the company’s flagship banner in Poland, contributed significantly to sales growth, while the Ara banner in Colombia reported a 15.6% increase in local currency sales. The company also maintained a net cash position of €213 million, excluding IFRS16 impacts.

Looking ahead, Jerónimo Martins plans to continue its investment program, focusing on store expansion and operational efficiency to navigate the challenging market conditions marked by low inflation and rising costs. The company remains committed to price competitiveness and enhancing its value propositions across its markets.

