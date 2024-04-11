JELD-WEN Inc Enhances Efficiency by Closing Two Facilities

JELD-WEN Inc (JELD) has shared an announcement.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is streamlining operations by closing its manufacturing facilities in Vista, California, and Hawkins, Wisconsin, with the aim of enhancing operational efficiencies. These closures are expected to result in around $45 million in restructuring expenses and related costs, but will ultimately improve annual pre-tax income by at least $11 million. While the closures should be completed by the end of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025 respectively, the financial estimates are based on current assumptions and may change due to unforeseen events.

For detailed information about JELD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.