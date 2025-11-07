Jeffs’ Brands Ltd Terminates Share Purchase Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. ( (JFBR) ) has provided an update.

On November 6, 2025, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, a company involved in strategic transactions, announced the termination of a share purchase agreement with Plantify Foods, Inc. and Smart Repair Pro. This decision releases all parties from any further liabilities or obligations under the agreement, except for confidentiality obligations. The company continues to explore other potential strategic transactions.

Average Trading Volume: 106,159

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.61M

