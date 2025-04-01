JBS S.A. Announces Agenda for April 2025 Shareholders’ Meeting

JBS SA ( (JBSAY) ) has shared an update.

JBS S.A. has announced its management proposal for the annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting scheduled for April 29, 2025. The agenda includes approving the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, which reported a net income of R$9.6 billion. The management proposes the allocation of profits to various reserves and the distribution of additional dividends. The meeting will also decide on the composition and election of the Board of Directors, with a proposal for 11 members, and the classification of independent board members according to regulatory standards.

More about JBS SA

JBS S.A. is a publicly listed company headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, operating in the meat processing industry. It is a joint-stock company with shares traded on the Novo Mercado of B3 S.A. under the ticker ‘JBSS3’.

YTD Price Performance: 20.71%

Average Trading Volume: 96,680

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $16.18B

For a thorough assessment of JBSAY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue